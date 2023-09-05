4 dead following road crash in Rajasthan

Jaipur, September 5
Four members of a family were killed while two were injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said.
The incident occurred when the family was on its way to Udaipur from Ajmer.
The car jumped the road divider due to a tyre burst and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, SHO of Pur police station Shivraj said.
The deceased were identified as Radheyshyam, his wife Shakuntla, their son Manish and his wife Yashika.
A minor girl and the car driver were injured in the accident, he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Renaming India as Bharat on Parliamentary special session agenda? Political war rages
Jairam and others question President of Bharat invite, Nadda...
2 lakh IDs like Aadhaar and PAN cards sold for Rs 15 to Rs 200 each in Gujarat's Surat
2 held for forging documents like Aadhaar, PAN cards using w...
Haryana woman alleges gang-rape by cop's accomplices while she had gone to police station to register a complaint against husband
The accused keep her hostage in a house for 3 days where the...
'If need be, I will behead Udhayanidhi myself', Paramhans Acharya reacts to 'Sanatan Dharma' remark
On Monday, Paramhans Acharya had announced a reward of Rs 10...