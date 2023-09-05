4 dead following road crash in Rajasthan

PTI

Jaipur, September 5

Four members of a family were killed while two were injured when their car collided head-on with a truck in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred when the family was on its way to Udaipur from Ajmer.

The car jumped the road divider due to a tyre burst and collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, SHO of Pur police station Shivraj said.

The deceased were identified as Radheyshyam, his wife Shakuntla, their son Manish and his wife Yashika.

A minor girl and the car driver were injured in the accident, he added.

