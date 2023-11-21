4 die, 11 injured in bus accident on highway in Gujarat

PTI

Godhra, November 21

Four people died and 11 injured when a private luxury bus rammed into a stationary bus on a highway near Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Tuesday, an official said.

The deceased included two children, he said.

The accident took place on Dahod-Godhra highway at around 3.30 am when an Indore-bound bus was undergoing repairs on the roadside after the vehicle stopped due to a technical issue, Godhra SDM Pravinsinh Jaytavat said.

"The driver of another luxury bus coming from Dahod couldn't spot the stationary bus ahead and rammed his vehicle into the parked bus from behind. Four passengers - two women and two children - were killed in the accident," he said.

Eleven passengers received injuries.

While nine of them were undergoing treatment at a civil hospital in Godhra, two other seriously injured were referred to Vadodara, the official said.

