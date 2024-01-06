 4 die as car hits pedestrians, rams into stationary vehicle in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 4 die as car hits pedestrians, rams into stationary vehicle in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer

The car's driver is said to be under the influence of alcohol

Photo for representation



PTI

Jaipur, January 6

Four people died and as many were injured in Jaisalmer when a speeding car hit two pedestrians before colliding with a stationary pickup van, police said on Saturday.

Four people, including the driver, were travelling in the car. Shortly before the accident, one of the occupants of the car had uploaded on his social media account a video of the four consuming alcohol in the vehicle, they said.

The incident took place on Friday night when the car was going towards Barmer from Akal village in Jaisalmer. A police team tried to stop the car at a checkpoint but its driver did not stop, police said.

When the car reached Devikot town in Jaisalmer, it hit two pedestrians standing on a road and then rammed into a pickup van that was parked on the roadside, they said.

The two pedestrians, Menkala (34) and her son Manish (13), and two car passengers, Roshan Khan and Bhawani Singh, died in the accident. Four people were injured in the incident, said Vikas Sangwan, Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer.

"The car's driver was said to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. He is undergoing treatment at a hospital and will be arrested on Saturday," he said.

Police said shortly before the accident, Roshan had shared on his social media account a video of him and his friends consuming alcohol in the car. 

#Rajasthan


