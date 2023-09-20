4 going to attend last rites of acquaintance killed in road accident in Gujarat

Surendranagar, September 20
Four people were killed in a head-on collision between a car and a truck on a state highway connecting Dasada to Jainabad in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Wednesday morning, the police said.
Four men from Morbi district were on their way to take part in the last rites of an acquaintance at Kukvav village in the neighbouring Ahmedabad district when their car was hit by a truck around 8am, a Dasada police station official said.
The impact of the collision was such that the car was flung far off into a field on the roadside, killing all its occupants on the spot, the official said.
After being alerted by locals, the police reached the spot and sent the bodies to a hospital for post-mortem. The deceased were in the age group of 22-35 years, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bring women's reservation bill immediately, count castes, ensure OBC pie: Sonia Gandhi
Sonia seeks to corner the BJP government asking them to imme...
Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert
Michael Rubin, Senior Fellow at American Enterprise Institut...
Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi
These remarks are made by Australian Foreign Minister Penny ...
Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar
The cases include three of sedition
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raises Kashmir issue during UNGA address
Erdogan says this in his address to the General Debate on Tu...