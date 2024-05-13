4 Jaipur schools receive bomb threat via email

Jaipur, May 13
At least four schools in Rajasthan capital Jaipur received bomb threats via email on Monday, police said.
Students and staff members have been evacuated, they said and added that police teams along with bomb and dog squads have reached the schools.
"Four to five schools have received bomb threat. Police have reached the schools," Jaipur Police Commissioner Biju George Joseph said.
The threat was given by email and a team is trying to identify the sender, police said.
