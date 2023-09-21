4 killed, 3 hurt as truck rams into roadside eatery in UP’s Hapur

Hapur, September 21
Four people were killed and three injured when a canter truck rammed into a roadside dhaba in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Thursday.
The accident occurred in the Dhaulana police station area here on Wednesday night when the driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the dhaba, located near the Zubeda marriage home on the Dhaulana-Mussoorie road, SHO Devendra Singh Bisht said.
Seven people were injured in the incident. Police sent them to a hospital where four were declared dead.
Two of the deceased were identified as Arun (28) and Jitendra (18).
The condition of the three injured people remains critical, the SHO said.
On being informed about the incident, SP Abhishek Verma, ASP Rajkumar and Circle Officer Varun Mishra rushed to the spot.
Mishra said four people were killed in the accident and two of them were identified. The victims might have gone to eat food at the dhaba at the time of the accident.
The driver of the canter truck has been taken into custody, Mishra said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India suspends visa services in Canada till further notice
Ottawa rejects Indian travel advisory, says Canada one of th...
Khalistan-linked gangster Sukha Duneke killed in inter-gang rivalry in Canada
Sukhdool Singh alias Sukha Duneke, a gangster who escaped to...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Canada rejects India's travel advisory amid escalating diplomatic row; calls for calm
India on Wednesday advised all its citizens living in Canada...
Goldy Brar's aides raided by Punjab police in Moga, Tarn Taran, Amritsar
Goldy Brar is suspected to be a part of Khalistan movement i...