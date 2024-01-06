4 killed in accident on National Highway in Karnataka

Hubballi, January 6
Four people were killed and two injured when a truck crashed into two cars parked on the National Highway near here on Saturday morning.
According to police, the accident occurred on Belligatti cross on the Bengaluru-Pune Highway. While three of the deceased are from Hassan, one is from Bengaluru.
Police said it took them a lot of effort to bring out the injured people from the badly mangled cars. The injured have been admitted to a local hospital.
