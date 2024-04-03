4 killed, over 10 injured in explosion at pharma plant in Telangana

Hyderabad, April 3
Four people were killed and over 10 injured following an explosion in a reactor at a pharmaceutical company in Sangareddy district of Telangana on Wednesday, police said.
The blast, which occurred around 5 pm, triggered a fire.
"The reactor exploded at the pharma company and people around it were thrown away in its impact...So far four people have died...10-15 people have sustained injuries. They have been shifted to hospital," a senior police official told PTI.
Relief operations were under way, the official added.
