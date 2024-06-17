4 Maoists, including a woman, killed in encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum

PTI

Chaibasa (Jharkhand), June 17

At least four Maoists, including a woman, were killed in an encounter with police in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Tonto and Goilkera area, they said.

“Four Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while two have been arrested,” Jharkhand Police spokesperson and IG (Operations), Amol V Homkar, told PTI.

Further details are awaited.

