4 medical students of Tanda college expelled for ragging

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, June 11

Action has been taken against four medical students after two incidents of ragging were reported from the Tanda medical college.

According to sources, the Anti-Ragging Committee of the college had imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on two students of the 2019 batch and expelled them from the college for a year. In the second case, a fine of Rs 50,000 each has been imposed on two students of the 2022 batch. They have been expelled for six months.

The sources said two medical students of the 2019 batch resorted to ragging of two of their juniors of the 2020 batch. In the second incident that occurred on June 5, two students of the 2022 batch ragged their juniors. About eight students who faced ragging, instead of reporting the matter to the college authorities, filed an online complaint with the National Medical Council (NMC). The NMC wrote to the college authorities which referred the matter to the Anti-Ragging Committee.

Dr Milap Sharma, principal of the Tanda medical college, admitted that four students had been expelled from the college over ragging. A heavy fine had also been imposed on them, he said. Earlier, a ragging incident at the Tanda medical college had claimed the life of a student, Aman Kachroo. The incident had led to nationwide uproar after which the college authorities have taken strictest possible action. Eight students who faced ragging, instead of reporting the matter to college authorities, filed an online complaint with the NMC.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala