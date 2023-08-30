4 of family killed as fire breaks out in Pune

Pune, August 30
Four members of a family, including two minors, were killed as a fire broke out at an electric hardware shop in Pimpri Chinchwad town of Maharashtra's Pune district on Wednesday morning, fire officials said.
The incident took place at 5.25 am in the shop located in Pooja Heights building at Purna Nagar in Chikhli area of Pimpri Chinchwad, they said.
"So far, bodies of four people, who were sleeping on the mezzanine of the hardware shop located on the building's ground floor, have been recovered, a fire official from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation said.
The blaze has been extinguished and cooling process is on, he said.
Officials said a short circuit may have caused the fire. However, an investigation is on, they added.
The deceased have been identified as Chimnaram Chowdhary (48), Namrata Chimnaram Chowdhary (40), Bhavesh Chowdhary (15) and Sachin Choudhary (13), the officials said.
