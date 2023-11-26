4 students die in stampede at Kerala university concert

PTI

Kochi, November 25

Four students were killed in a stampede that ensued during a university annual festival here on Saturday night. According to preliminary reports, students inside the Cochin University campus here were enjoying a live musical event of well-known singer Nikita Gandhi which was interrupted by sudden rains that led the audience to scamper for shelter.

Several students were injured in the stampede that ensued as students rushed to sheltered areas during the downpour. Four students, including two boys and two girls, lost their lives while over 60 others are undergoing treatment at Kalamassery Medical College Hospital and some other hospitals, according to state Health Minister Veena George. He said the condition of four more students was critical. Meanwhile, CM Pinarayi Vijayan held an emergency meeting in Kozhikode in the wake of the tragedy and condoled the death of students.

