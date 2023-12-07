4 Union Ministers given additional portfolios after President accepts resignations of MPs elected to assemblies

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 7

President Dropuadi Murmu on Thursday accepted the resignations of Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Prahlad Patel and Renuka Singh and handed additional charge of Agriculture Ministry and Farmer’s Welfare to Arjun Munda, the cabinet minister handling Tribal Affairs.

President Murmu on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi handed over to MoS Shobha Karandlaje additional charge of MoS Food Processing Industries in addition to her existing portfolio; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State IT will also be MoS Jal Shakti, in addition to his existing portfolios; and Bharti Pravin Pawar, MoS will also handle the charge of MoS Tribal Affairs, in addition to her existing portfolio.

#Agriculture