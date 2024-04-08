4 years on, CDS-led tri-services’ meet to brainstorm integration of forces

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 7

More than four years since the government created the post of Chief of Defence Staff to have a single-point military adviser to the Defence Minister, CDS Gen Anil Chauhan will chair the first-ever tri-services’ conference on “brainstorming for change”.

The day-long conference, scheduled for tomorrow, will recommend measures for achieving the desired “joint and integrated” structure of the three armed forces. It will be attended by heads of three armed services among other senior officials.

A joint and integrated structure of the forces envisages all three forces working in tandem under a common military commander assigned to a designated geographical area. To strengthen the defence mechanism to tackle future wars, if any, the CDS is tasked with promoting “jointness and integration” and modification of the structures of the three services to enable joint operations.

In September last year, the Ministry of Defence had gone back to the drawing board for the creation of the proposed theatre commands – or joint commands — for the armed forces. A set of fresh combinations and permutations has been studied by the Department of Military Affairs (DMA), which is also headed by General Chauhan. This exercise included the task of giving a fresh geographical and operational definition to the limits of the proposed theatre commands; arrive at a consensus on the ranks of theatre commanders; pick a formula to integrate the existing logistics, maintenance, training and supply lines of the three armed forces.

The DMA had earlier considered having three theatre commands — one each for the northern and western front and third for the maritime domain. The DMA had sought feedback from the government on the structure that would be acceptable, as this could be the single-biggest change to the form and shape of the country’s combat forces.

Once the structure acceptable to the government and the services is finalised, the theatre commands will be allocated resources, assets and manpower. A theatre commander is expected to control all war assets of a geographical area. At present, the Army, Indian Air Force and the Navy have their separate war-fighting assets and war-waging strategies.

The CDS was to give his report to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh last August. The minister is now expected to initiate the decision-making process at the political level.

