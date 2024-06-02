40 bullets found in Tamil actor Karunas’ bag at domestic airport in Chennai

Chennai, June 2
Forty bullets were found in the bag of former MLA and actor Karunas when he arrived at the domestic airport on Sunday to board a flight, officials said.
During checks, the bullets were found and when authorities asked the actor about it, he told them that he had valid documents to possess them.
Officials conveyed to Karunas that bullets cannot be carried inside the aircraft and he was later allowed to go back.
