 45 Indians among Kuwait fire victims, reveals DNA report : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 45 Indians among Kuwait fire victims, reveals DNA report

45 Indians among Kuwait fire victims, reveals DNA report

Efforts on to bring their mortal remains home

45 Indians among Kuwait fire victims, reveals DNA report

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh meets an injured Indian at Jaber hospital in Kuwait on Thursday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The Kuwait authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians who were among 49 foreign workers who lost their lives in a fire incident yesterday. The bodies were identified following DNA sequencing.

Editorial: Kuwait tragedy

The Kingdom of Kuwait has vowed to investigate the incident and assured full support in repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at a seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf.

Gas leak caused blaze? Probe on

  • Kuwait’s public prosecutor launches an investigation into the building fire incident
  • But no official word yet on how blaze started or what caused it
  • Media reports say there could have been gas leak on the ground floor of the building
  • Officials found inflammable material having been used as partition between apartments

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defence, confirmed that the authorities had identified 48 bodies, among them 45 were Indians and three Filipino nationals, English daily Arab Times reported. Efforts were underway to determine the identity of one remaining body, he said.

An Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby to bring back the mortal remains of Indians killed in the incident, officials in New Delhi said on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who left for Kuwait on Thursday morning, said the bodies were charred beyond recognition and a DNA test was needed to establish their identity.

Singh, who reached Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the incident and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased, met Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. The latter assured full support and vowed to promptly investigate the tragedy. Singh also met some Indians injured in the fire and assured them all support. Later, he called on Sheikh Fahad, who conveyed condolences on behalf of the Emir and his instructions to ensure all necessary assistance and support. Singh conveyed PM Modi’s greetings to the Emir and thanked the Deputy PM for pro-active facilitation being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, the Indian mission said.

Kuwait has said any building violation would be addressed promptly. Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah had issued directives for the distribution of financial assistance to the families of the deceased, Sheikh Fahad said, without mentioning the quantum of compensation. Additionally, the Emir has ordered the preparation of military aircraft to repatriate the bodies of deceased Indians.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Ammy Virk defends Diljit Dosanjh’s decision of keeping his marriage a secret, it’s about ‘keeping family safe'

2
Ludhiana

Orange alert issued in Ludhiana

3
Diaspora

Punjabi tadka in Italy as Phagwara-born owner caters to Indian delegation

4
India

NEET-UG row: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates cancelled, students to be given option to take retest on June 23, Centre tells Supreme Court

5
Punjab

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar urges PM Modi to name Adampur airport after Guru Ravidas

6
Trending

When you have Pakistani dad and Indian father-in-law to take to high-volatile India-Pakistan match together

7
India

Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

8
India

Spymaster Ajit Doval reappointed National Security Adviser; PK Mishra to continue as Principal Secretary to PM

9
Delhi

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

10
Trending

Mumbai doctor orders ice-cream online, stunned to find 'human finger' in it

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in J&K, PM tells security agencies

Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies

Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...

Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Mostly peaceful since 2006, Doda back on forces’ radar after twin terror strikes

Yet another term for Doval; Mishra stays as PS to Modi

Yet another term for Doval; Mishra stays as PS to Narendra Modi

Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Modi

Third term shows spymaster Doval indispensable for Narendra Modi

PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks

PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks

Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Amritsar: Gang of snatchers led by ‘US-return’ man busted

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No free water, parking in Chandigarh as Purohit bins MC resolution

No double parking fee for outstation vehicles in Chandigarh

Won’t run unsold liquor vends, CITCO tells dept

Student objects to assault on woman, stabbed

Finance Secy gets additional charge

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi Police create fake Instagram handle to honey trap criminal evading arrest for a decade

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court asks Delhi Government to approach Upper Yamuna River Board for additional 150 cusecs water

Water crisis: Delhi Government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

Delhi water crisis: Supreme Court warns Himachal Pradesh of contempt of court action for flip-flop

AAP leaders Atishi, Raghav Chadha meet Kejriwal in Tihar jail; get directions to curb water, power crises

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Narrow escape for Doraha jeweller as bike-borne youth open fire at shop

Massive fire breaks out at MC godown

Weather in city likely to stay dry

Acting Tough : GLADA launches drive against illegal structures

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

High Court imposes ECG machine rider to quash criminal complaint

Bike rams into parked car, rider dead