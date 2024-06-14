45 Indians among Kuwait fire victims, reveals DNA report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 13

The Kuwait authorities have identified the bodies of 45 Indians who were among 49 foreign workers who lost their lives in a fire incident yesterday. The bodies were identified following DNA sequencing.

The Kingdom of Kuwait has vowed to investigate the incident and assured full support in repatriating the mortal remains of the victims.

At least 49 foreign workers were killed and 50 others injured in the fire on Wednesday at a seven-storey building where 196 migrant workers were staying in the southern city of Mangaf.

Gas leak caused blaze? Probe on Kuwait’s public prosecutor launches an investigation into the building fire incident

But no official word yet on how blaze started or what caused it

Media reports say there could have been gas leak on the ground floor of the building

Officials found inflammable material having been used as partition between apartments

Sheikh Fahad Al-Yousuf Al-Sabah, serving as the First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior and Minister of Defence, confirmed that the authorities had identified 48 bodies, among them 45 were Indians and three Filipino nationals, English daily Arab Times reported. Efforts were underway to determine the identity of one remaining body, he said.

An Indian Air Force aircraft is on standby to bring back the mortal remains of Indians killed in the incident, officials in New Delhi said on Thursday. Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, who left for Kuwait on Thursday morning, said the bodies were charred beyond recognition and a DNA test was needed to establish their identity.

Singh, who reached Kuwait to oversee assistance to Indians injured in the incident and to ensure early repatriation of mortal remains of the deceased, met Kuwait’s Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya. The latter assured full support and vowed to promptly investigate the tragedy. Singh also met some Indians injured in the fire and assured them all support. Later, he called on Sheikh Fahad, who conveyed condolences on behalf of the Emir and his instructions to ensure all necessary assistance and support. Singh conveyed PM Modi’s greetings to the Emir and thanked the Deputy PM for pro-active facilitation being provided by the Kuwaiti authorities, the Indian mission said.

Kuwait has said any building violation would be addressed promptly. Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber al-Sabah had issued directives for the distribution of financial assistance to the families of the deceased, Sheikh Fahad said, without mentioning the quantum of compensation. Additionally, the Emir has ordered the preparation of military aircraft to repatriate the bodies of deceased Indians.

