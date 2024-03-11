48,491 cases of cervical cancer in region: ICMR

Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, March 10

The Indian Council of Medical Research’s National Cancer Registry Programme (ICMR-NCRP) says the estimated prevalence of cervical cancer cases in the country in 2023 was more than 3.4 lakh. Of these, 48,491 are in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan, J&K, Chandigarh, Ladakh and Uttarakhand.

In the region, Punjab and Rajasthan have more than 10,000 and 17,000 estimated cases of cervical cancer respectively. Uttar Pradesh’s estimated prevalence of cases is the highest at 45,682, Maharashtra 30,414 and West Bengal 25,822. Last week, a 48-year-old actress, Dolly Sahu, passed away due to cervical cancer, thereby putting the spotlight on the disease again.

Under National Health Mission (NHM), persons more than 30 years of age are targeted for their screening for the three common cancers — cervical, breast and oral.

Cervical cancer is caused by certain types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV). HPV is a group of 200 related viruses. The high-risk HPVs can cause several types of cancer, including cervical cancer. The HPV infection is common and is sexually transmitted.

According to Mayo Clinic, “Nearly all cervical cancers are caused by HPV infections, but cervical cancer may take 20 years or longer to develop after an HPV infection. The HPV infection and early cervical cancer typically don’t cause noticeable symptoms. Getting vaccinated against HPV infection is your best protection from cervical cancer. It’s vital that women have regular screening tests to detect any precancerous changes in the cervix that might lead to cancer.”

Dr Hema Divakar, a gynaecologist, said, “Early detection and intervention are key to winning the battle against cervical cancer. By empowering women with knowledge and ensuring accessible screening services, we can significantly impact the future of women’s health in India.”

The Karnataka Government on March 9 announced that it would start HPV screening from June on a PPP model on pilot basis and demanded funds from the Centre.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer