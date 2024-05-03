5 Azerbaijan nationals arrested at Delhi airport for smuggling gold worth Rs 2.4 crore

PTI

New Delhi, May 3

Five Azerbaijan nationals have been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth over Rs 2.4 crore at the international airport here, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The accused persons, comprising a female passenger, were intercepted after their arrival from Dubai on April 30, the statement released by the customs department said.

"On personal search of the said passengers, gold items in the form of jewellery, wire, belt buckle and handbag handle, etc, weighing 3.5 kg valued at Rs 2.44 crore were recovered from them," it read.

The accused were arrested and the gold items seized, it added.

