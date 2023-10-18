5 Central Asian nations to join India-Iran-Russia corridor, says NSA Ajit Doval

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, October 17

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has said all five Central Asian countries will become a member of the India-Iran-Russia (International North-South Transport Corridor) corridor.

Inviting all Central Asian neighbours to fully utilise the Shaheed Bahesti terminal in Chabahar, Iran, operated by an Indian company, Doval at the second meeting of the India-Central Asia NSAs held in Kazakhstan on Tuesday solicited support for including the Chabahar port within the framework of the INSTC.

Calling the absence of direct land access between Central Asia and India an anomaly, Doval said this was due to a “conscious policy of denial” by a particular country. “This situation is not only self-defeating for this country but it also reduces the collective well-being of the entire region,” he pointed out.

Doval also flagged another area for future cooperation: rare earths and strategic mineral collaboration. He also pointed out that Central Asia and India face common security challenges and threats and offered fully funded capacity building programmes in a wide range of areas. Doval said India would organise a seminar of leading scholars and ulemas from India and the Central Asian countries to facilitate a deeper understanding of the history and context of Islam.

