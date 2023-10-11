 5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty

5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty

Mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm

5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty

Photo: @PTI_News/X



PTI

Patna, October 11

Five coaches of the North East Express coming from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi derailed in Bihar on Wednesday, a railway official said.

He said the mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

#Bihar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel

2
Punjab

Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan

3
Punjab

Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him

4
Punjab

Asian games: Punjab reward less than Haryana's, players upset

5
Trending

Ex-adult film star Mia Khalifa loses her job with Canadian broadcaster over her ‘disgusting’ post on Israel war

6
India

Indian TV actor claims sister, brother-in-law killed in cold blood in front of their kids in Israel attack

7
Punjab

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

8
India

Supreme Court to CBI: Why didn't you oppose bail to Chanda Kochhar, Deepak?

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue

10
Punjab

Punjab: IAS officer close to Badals faces probe in DA case

Don't Miss

View All
WhatsApp fraudsters calling up people to demand money
Amritsar

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

Nehru Hospital blaze: Doctors risk their lives to save patients
Chandigarh

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

SGPC bans perfume spray on ‘holy book’ at Golden Temple
Punjab

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn’t got married; “Completely entangled…”
India

Watch: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he hasn't got married, “Completely entangled…”

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details
India

India gets 5th set of Swiss bank account details

65-year-old farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble
Jalandhar

65-year-old Kapurthala farmer shows the way in managing crop stubble

Asian games: Punjab athletes win record 19 medals
Punjab

Punjab athletes win record 19 medals in Asian games

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour
Punjab

Gurdas Maan cancels Canada tour

Top News

Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel

Operation Ajay to bring back Indians from Israel

Embassy says it has emailed the first lot of registered Indi...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Indian embassy launches emergency helpline, assures help to all stranded Indian nationals in Israel

Israel-Hamas conflict: MEA sets up round-the-clock control room in Delhi, emergency helplines in Tel Aviv and Ramallah

In a recorded message, India’s Ambassador says ‘embassy work...

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

Israeli strikes demolish entire Gaza neighbourhoods as only power plant in territory runs out of fuel

The Israel-Hamas War has so far claimed at least 2,200 lives...

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held ‘secret meeting’ in Washington last month: Report

Canadian Foreign Minister Joly, Jaishankar held 'secret meeting' in Washington last month: Report

Trudeau and Joly last week said Ottawa was trying to resolve...

5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty

5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty

Mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar a...


Cities

View All

3 operatives of US-based gangster Harpreet Happy caught in Amritsar, weapons seized

3 operatives of US-based gangster Harpreet Happy caught in Amritsar, weapons seized

Kin of abducted newborn protest police ‘inaction’

WhatsApp fraudsters posing as police officials call up people to demand money

SGPC bans perfume spray on Guru Granth Sahib at Golden Temple as it contains alcohol

Paddy farmers fear rain damage to crop, may opt for early harvesting

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs’ houses over govt ‘inaction’ against drug menace

Bathinda: Farmers protest at MLAs' houses over govt 'inaction' against drug menace

Basmati sells for record Rs 5,005/qtl in Bathinda

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Only 1 of 16 PGI buildings has fire NOC

Nehru Hospital blaze: PGI doctors risk their lives to save patients

Chandigarh: PGI blaze survivors recall tales of horror

Chandigarh may allow registration of petrol two-wheelers

Punjab Govt books Chandigarh's Tagore Theatre for open debate with Opposition leaders

CBI FIR against NewsClick, editor-in-chief Purkayastha for FCRA ‘violations’

CBI FIR against NewsClick, editor-in-chief Purkayastha for FCRA 'violations'

Supreme Court to panel: List steps to check pollution in NCR

Work on Faridabad section of e-way to take months: Officials

Delhi L-G gives prosecution nod for Arundhati Roy, JK ex-prof Sheikh Showkat Hussain

Probing corruption case, ED conducts raid on MLA Amanatullah’s residence

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Residents, market assn members protest relocation of waste dump

Jalandhar resident held with heroin

Hoshiarpur youth dies of ‘cardiac arrest’ in Canada

Elderly farmer drowns in deluged rly underbridge

Stubble fires: Challenge lies ahead for Agri Dept

Ludhiana police set up ‘CARE Stations’ with audio-visual emergency alert system at strategic places in city

Ludhiana police set up ‘CARE Stations’ with audio-visual emergency alert system at strategic places in city

Cops crack Jamalpur robbery case in four days, two nabbed

Theft of LED bulbs, poles on Southern Bypass continues

25-bed free dialysis facility to come up at Jawaddi

Missing Link-2 project: GLADA gets nod to build approach roads to ROB

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Striking Patiala MC staff refuse to relent

Officials under scanner over relaying of road

Experts: Mental well-being fundamental human right

Pressure horns continue to irritate Patiala residents

Three bodies pulled out of Badi Nadi