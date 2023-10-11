5 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar; no reports of any casualty

PTI

Patna, October 11

Five coaches of the North East Express coming from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi derailed in Bihar on Wednesday, a railway official said.

He said the mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

