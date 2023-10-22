5 cr cases pending, SC issues directions for time-bound completion of trials

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 21

As more than five crore cases remain pending at various stages in courts across India, the Supreme Court (SC) has issued a series of directions for ensuring speedy trial and disposal of old cases, saying litigants may become disillusioned if the legal process moves at a snail’s pace.

A Bench led by Justice S Ravindra Bhat directed all courts at district and taluka levels to ensure proper execution of the summons and filing of written statements in a time-bound manner and that the parties were called upon to appear on the day fixed after the completion of pleadings.

At the conclusion of trial, oral arguments shall be heard immediately and continuously and judgments should ordinarily be pronounced in 30 days from the date on which the hearing of the case was concluded, it said on Friday.

The statistics relating to the cases pending in each court beyond five years shall be forwarded by every presiding officer to the Principal District Judge once in a month who (Principal District Judge/District Judge) shall collate the same and forward it to the review committee constituted by the respective high courts for enabling it to take further steps, it said. The committee so constituted by the Chief Justice of the respective states shall meet at least once in two months and direct such corrective measures to be taken by court concerned as deemed fit and shall also monitor the old cases (preferably which are pending for more than five years) constantly, it ordered.

