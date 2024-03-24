5 crushed to death by dumper over dispute in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

Kota, March 24
Two brothers were among five men allegedly crushed to death by a dumper over some dispute in Pagaria area of Rajasthan's Jhalawar district, police said on Sunday.
The alleged incident occurred late on Saturday and the two accused fled the spot after the crime, they added.
The victims are siblings Bharat Singh (22) and Dhiraj Singh (20), and Tufan Singh (33), Goverdhan Singh (28) and Balu Singh (20) of Binnayga Fanta village.
The reason behind the dispute is yet to be ascertained, Pagaria SHO Vijendra Singh said.
