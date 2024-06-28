 5 dead, 10 injured in blast at glass factory in Telangana's Shadnagar : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 5 dead, 10 injured in blast at glass factory in Telangana's Shadnagar

5 dead, 10 injured in blast at glass factory in Telangana's Shadnagar

The incident took place at Shadnagar, about 55 km from Hyderabad

5 dead, 10 injured in blast at glass factory in Telangana's Shadnagar

Damaged equipment at a glass factory following a blast, at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district on June 28, 2024. PTI



PTI

Hyderabad, June 28

Five persons were killed and 10 others suffered injuries in a blast in a glass factory in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana on Friday, police said.

The injured have been rushed to hospitals and the condition of one of them was stated to be serious, a police official said.

The incident took place in the factory at Shadnagar, about 55 km from here, at around 4.30 pm.

The blast occurred in a furnace in the factory believed to be due to overheating, the official said.

The impact of the blast was such that some persons were thrown around. About 100 people were present in the factory, but the impact was felt up to 20-30 metres.

TV footage showed dismembered body parts at the scene.

A trade union leader claimed that most of the dead belonged to other states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy asked the officials to shift the injured to hospitals and provide necessary treatment for them.

He directed that personnel from revenue, police, fire, labour, industries and health stay at the spot and coordinate relief measures, an official release said.

BRS Working President K T Rama Rao condoled the death of workers in the blast and appealed to the state government to immediately conduct a safety audit and also review disaster management plans in all industrial areas to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

Based on preliminary information, police earlier said 15 people were injured in the incident.

According to South Glass Pvt Ltd website, the firm manufactures automotive and architectural glass.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Telangana


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

2
Punjab

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

3
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

4
Patiala

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

5
Delhi

Roof that collapsed at Delhi airport built in 2008-09 by GMR: Civil Aviation Minister Naidu

6
Delhi

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

7
Punjab

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

8
Comment TRYSTS AND TURNS

Indian Muslims on shaky ground

9
Chandigarh

Mixed response to Chandigarh decision on opening shops 24x7

10
India

Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren walks out of jail after High Court grants bail in money-laundering case

Don't Miss

View All
Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed
Punjab

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai
Diaspora

Indian electrician wins Rs 2.25 crore jackpot in Dubai

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram
Science Technology

Meta AI rolls out in India on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Top News

Heavy rain leaves Delhi waterlogged, traffic crawls

Heavy rain pounds Delhi as monsoon arrives; waterlogging, traffic snarls, power cuts add to chaos

Vehicles submerged, trees uprooted as rain water flood stree...

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

All departures from Terminal-1 temporarily suspended, check-...

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

Following T1 incident, IndiGo has cancelled 62 flight depart...

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

NEET-UG paper leak case: CBI arrests school principal, vice-principal in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh

On Thursday, CBI made its first arrests in paper leak case, ...

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri appointed new Foreign Secretary

Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, ex-envoy to China, appointed new Foreign Secretary

Misri, a 1989-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, will suc...


Cities

View All

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Amritsar Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, seize 9 kg heroin

Rs 3 crore dacoity: Amritsar Police find clues about perpetrators

Yoga at Golden Temple: Withdraw FIR or face legal action, influencer Archana Makwana tells SGPC

Gurjit Singh Aujla raises Patti-Makkhu rail link with Minister for Railways

MLA Ajay Gupta meets Local Bodies Spl Secy Ajoy Sharma

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Punjab police seize 66 kg opium, arrest 2 for smuggling it from Jharkhand

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Chandigarh: Scented foggers to rid Dadu Majra of stink

Two rob Mohali jeweller of 100 gram gold, cash

IMD warns of very heavy rain over north-west India; monsoon expected to cover Punjab, Haryana in 2-3 days

CSIR develops compact, low-cost tractor for small farmers to replace bullock plough

Some respite in Chandigarh as mercury dips

6 injured, flight operations impacted as portion of roof of Terminal 1 of Delhi airport collapses

Cab driver dead, 6 injured as portion of roof collapses at Delhi airport’s Terminal-1; flight departures suspended till further notice

Delhi airport roof collapse: Ensure there is no abnormal surge in airfares, government tells airlines

No loud noise, chaos when iron rods fell on cars: Eyewitnesses at Delhi airport Terminal 1

Two boys drown in rainwater-filled ditch in northeast Delhi

Burger King murder: Delhi Police nab man who brought shooters to outlet; 3 suspects still at large

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Amid poll frenzy, residents demand solutions to long-pending issues

Angural betrayed people of city’s West segment: AAP

Rise of radicalism in Punjab a fertile ground for ISI: Sunil Jakhar

Jalandhar West bypoll: Akali Dal nominee Surjit Kaur gets Rajputs’ support after party decides to back BSP pick

Mann's cot will be shifted back to Satauj, says Bajwa

Rain exposes MC’s tall claims

Rain exposes Ludhiana MC’s tall claims

Ludhiana: Pushed off train, Jammu youth’s Army dreams dashed

Ludhiana: Panel reviews cases of fiscal incentives to industries

Minor raped, impregnated in Ludhiana

Education Department should have own construction wing, says minister Harjot Singh Bains

Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Patiala: Rain exposes tall claims of monsoon preparedness

Canal water revives parched fields in 3 districts of Punjab

No scheduled power cuts in Punjab: Minister