5 dead, 15 injured in blast at Telangana glass factory

Rangareddy, June 28
At least five persons were killed and 15 injured in a blast at a glass factory in the Shadnagar area of Rangareddy district on Friday, the police said.
According to the police, “A fire broke out in a glass manufacturing company at Burgul, Shadnagar, after an explosion. Our primary information is that five persons are dead.” The Shamshabad DCP said gas pressure in the compressor furnace caused the explosion, resulting in a massive fire.
“In the incident, five persons died and 15 were critically injured. All injured were shifted to a local hospital. The police, fire brigade and other officials are on the spot,” he said. “A case is being registered and probe is on,” the DCP added.
