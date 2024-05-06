5 die, 20 injured in minibus-car collision in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu

Jaipur, May 6
Five people were killed and 20 injured in a collision between a minibus and a car in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.
The accident occurred near Thali village when an uncontrolled car, after hitting a motorcycle, rammed into a minibus, Singhana SHO Kailash Chand Yadav said.
Car passengers -- Karanveer (27), Rinku (25) and Rahul (19) -- a motorcyclist, Suresh (40), and minibus driver Hanuman (45) died on the spot, he said.
The car was on its way to Singhana in Jhunjhunu, the SHO said, adding that over 20 people got injured in the accident.
Some are being treated at a hospital in Singhana while some have been referred to Jhunjhunu, he said.
In another accident in Tonk district, an uncontrolled car collided with a truck after hitting the divider on Sunday night, police said.
Both vehicles overturned on the roadside due the impact of the accident, they said.
Two friends -- Pradhuman (20) and Ayush (20) -- travelling in the car died on the spot and three others got injured.
The injured, Rajukumar (20), Rudresh (22) and Surrender (25), were referred to a hospital in Kota in a critical condition, police said.
The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday.
