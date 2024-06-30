Woman, girl drown in waterfall near Bhushi Dam in Lonavala; 3 children missing

Pune, June 30
A woman and a 13-year-old girl drowned in a waterfall close to the backwater of Bhushi Dam in Pune's Lonavala area on Sunday, while three children in the four to six age group are missing, a police official said.
The incident happened at 1.30 pm, after which search and rescue teams rushed to the spot, Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Pankaj Deshmukh said.
"We have recovered the bodies of a 40-year-old woman and a 13-year-old girl. Two 6-year-old girls and a 4-year-old boy are missing. It seems they are part of a family and slipped into a waterfall some two kilometres away from Bhushi Dam and drowned at the reservoir downstream," the SP said.
