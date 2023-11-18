5 injured in fire from LPG cylinder explosion fire incident in Mumbai

ANI

Mumbai, November 18

Five people sustained burns after a fire broke out in Mumbai's Bandra area on Saturday, officials said.

It is suspected that the fire was caused by an explosion in a cooking gas cylinder, officials informed.

The injured were identified as Nikhil Jogesh Das (53), Rakesh Ramjanam Sharma (38), Anthony Paul Thengal (65), Kalicharan Majilal Kanojiya (54) and Shan Ali Zakir Ali Siddiqui (31), according to officials.

Sharing further details of the incident, an official in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said, "As soon as information about the fire was received, we rushed firefighters and engines to the spot. They brought the fire under control." The injured were admitted to the Bhabha Hospital in Bandra for treatment, officials added.

Dr. Rohan, the authorised medical officer (AMO) at Bandra Bhabha Hospital, informed that five people were injured in the incident and no fatalities were reported.

An official in the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) said, "The incident took place in the Bandra area of Mumbai around 6.19 am on Saturday. We believe that the fire was caused by an LPG cylinder explosion.

"Fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, a stock of clothes, and one upper-floored structure. The blaze was doused around 6.40 am," the fire official added.

Earlier, on Friday, a fire broke out on the 11th and 12th floors of a building near the Grant Road area of Mumbai.

According to the police, the fire was confined to electric wiring, electric installation, furniture, doors, and household articles on the 8th and 12th floors.

Fire services personnel, who responded to the incident, said it was a level-2 blaze.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

