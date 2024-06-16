5 killed, 8 injured in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

PTI

Dehradun, June 16

Two cars fell in gorges in different areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, killing five people and injuring eight on Sunday, officials said.

While one accident was reported from Khirsu Chaubatta, the other occurred near Dudhrakhal in Satpuli area, a day after 14 tourists were killed and 12 other injured after a tempo-traveller fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district.

Citing information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the officials said that in Khirsu Chaubatta, four people were killed as their car veered off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge.

It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, the officials said, citing information received from the SDRF. Personnel of the SDRF and police were sent to the site to rescue the victims.

Three people were hurt in the accident and they had been hospitalised, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a car fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Dudhrakhal in Satpuli area, killing one person and injuring five others, they said.

The victims were on their way to Satpuli to attend a wedding.

The injured were sent to hospital and a body was recovered from the gorge, officials said.

