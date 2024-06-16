5 killed, 8 injured in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, June 16
Two cars fell in gorges in different areas of Uttarakhand's Pauri district, killing five people and injuring eight on Sunday, officials said.
While one accident was reported from Khirsu Chaubatta, the other occurred near Dudhrakhal in Satpuli area, a day after 14 tourists were killed and 12 other injured after a tempo-traveller fell into a gorge in Rudraprayag district.
Citing information received from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the officials said that in Khirsu Chaubatta, four people were killed as their car veered off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge.
It is suspected that the driver lost control of the vehicle, the officials said, citing information received from the SDRF. Personnel of the SDRF and police were sent to the site to rescue the victims.
Three people were hurt in the accident and they had been hospitalised, the officials said.
Meanwhile, a car fell into a 150-metre-deep gorge near Dudhrakhal in Satpuli area, killing one person and injuring five others, they said.
The victims were on their way to Satpuli to attend a wedding.
The injured were sent to hospital and a body was recovered from the gorge, officials said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terror in J-K has shrunk from highly organised acts to mere proxy war: Amit Shah
A high-level meeting is convened to review the security situ...
‘EVMs in India are 'black box', nobody allowed to scrutinise them’: Elon Musk’s call to eliminate EVMs ignites political firestorm in India
‘We should eliminate electronic voting machines. The risk of...
Punjab drug overdose: 14 deaths in 14 days
Unending menace: In June 2018, a similar crisis had hit Punj...
NEET row: Serious questions on integrity of National Testing Agency, how the exam is conducted, says Congress
Jairam Naresh emphasises the need for thorough analysis to a...
NRI assault in Himachal Pradesh: Punjab Police will file Zero FIR, says minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal
Dhaliwal's statement comes in the wake of NRI Kawaljit Singh...