5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, June 13
Five people were killed and two injured when a fire broke out in a residential building here, police said on Thursday.
It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire.
Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and a child from the building, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI.
According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit led to the fire, police said.
Additional Police Commissioner, Ghaziabad, Dinesh Kumar P, said the fire started on the ground floor of the building and quickly spread to the first and second floors, trapping the residents.
The fire spread due to the foam kept in the house. Five bodies were recovered from the building, he said.
Police said the deceased had been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old) and Farheen alias Parveen (25).
The injured, Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi. Arsh was later discharged, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court
The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...
Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia
A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...
India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire
The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...
DNA test to be conducted on bodies of Indian nationals who died in Kuwait fire
IAF plane to fly back mortal remains
19 Keralites died in Kuwait fire; state govt to give Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased
Kerala Health Minister Veena George to leave for Kuwait to c...