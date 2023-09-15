5 killed as jeep collides with truck in Andhra Pradesh

ANI

Annamaya, September 15

Five people were killed and 11 injured in a collision involving a jeep and a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Annamaya district on Friday morning, police said.

Seven of the injured are said to be in a serious condition, police said, adding that among the deceased were two men and three women.

"Five people perished in the accident. Of the injured, seven are said to be in a serious condition. They are admitted to the Tirupati Rua Hospital," Nagababu circle inspector Methampally told ANI.

With seven of the injured in a serious condition, the toll is likely to increase.

Police said the exact cause of the accident had not been ascertained.

Visuals accessed by ANI showed the front portion of the truck damaged from the impact of the collision while the jeep was in a mangled state.

The truck was on its way to Chittor from Kadapa while the jeep was carrying 16 pilgirms, who were returning from a visit to Tirumala to Belagavi, Karnataka.

