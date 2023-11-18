5 die as SUV hits roadside tree in Jharkhand

PTI

Giridih, November 18

Five people died and five were injured as an SUV carrying them hit a roadside tree in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place at Baghmara in Mufassil police station area around 3 am on Saturday when the vehicle was carrying 10 people returning from a wedding ceremony.

Giridih Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Anil Singh said the car occupants had come from Thoria village in Birni police station area to attend the function at Tikodih, around 40 km away, and were returning home when the accident took place.

"Five people died on the spot and the remaining five were admitted to hospital. The driver might have dozed off," he added.

