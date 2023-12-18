5 members of family drown in Shalmala river in Karnataka

ANI

Uttar Kannada, December 18

Five members of a family drowned in the Shalmala river near Sirsi in Karnataka's Uttara Kannada district on Sunday.

Of the five, the bodies of three have been recovered by the police officials with the help of local fishermen.

The bodies recovered so far are of two male members and one female, said police.

The family members have been identified as Mohammad Saleem (44), Nadiya (20), Misbah (21), Nabil (22) and Umer (16).

According to the initial information, the accident occurred as one of the children from the family slipped into the river and other family members went for the rescue but they too drowned.

