 5 more arrested in Bihar for alleged irregularities in NEET-UG : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • 5 more arrested in Bihar for alleged irregularities in NEET-UG

5 more arrested in Bihar for alleged irregularities in NEET-UG

According to statement, leaked NEET-UG question paper was obtained from a private school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, by Mukhiya gang

5 more arrested in Bihar for alleged irregularities in NEET-UG

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI



PTI

Patna, June 23

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Bihar Police stepped up its investigation into the NEET “paper leak” by arresting five more suspects on Sunday, a day after their detention in Jharkhand’s Deoghar, taking the total number of those apprehended to 18.

The development comes on a day the CBI filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5 on a reference from the Union education ministry, amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into paper leak claims.

According to a statement by the EOU, the five arrested persons have been identified as Baldev Kumar, Mukesh Kumar, Panku Kumar, Rajeev Kumar and Paramjeet Singh, all hailing from Nalanda.

Baldev Kumar, associated with the notorious Sanjeev Kumar alias Lutan Mukhiya gang, allegedly received the solved answer sheet of the NEET-UG exam in PDF format on his mobile phone a day before the exam.

The statement implicated members of the Mukhiya gang, accused of orchestrating multiple interstate paper leaks, as the source of the leaked answer sheet.

Further investigation revealed that Baldev and his associates printed and distributed the solved answer sheet to students gathered at a safe house in Ram Krishna Nagar in Patna on May 4 for memorisation. The aspirants were brought there by two previously arrested persons, Nitish Kumar and Amit Anand.

According to the statement, the leaked NEET-UG question paper was obtained from a private school in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, by the Mukhiya gang.

Investigators matched a partially burnt question paper recovered from the Patna safe house with the reference question paper provided by the National Testing Agency (NTA), confirming the leak’s origin, it said.

Standard procedures for handling and transporting question papers, as set by the NTA, were also allegedly disregarded by those involved in the breach.

The EOU interrogated several persons linked to the custody chain of the question papers, including bank officials and employees of a courier company.

Rajeev Kumar, Panku Kumar and Paramjeet Singh were arrested for providing duplicate mobile SIMs, phones and accommodation to Baldev Kumar and his associates in Deoghar, the EOU said.

Mukesh Kumar, a taxi driver, was also arrested for facilitating transport for the accused and aspirants within Patna.

The statement said 15 aspirants identified by the NTA were being scrutinised, with four already questioned, while the remainder are yet to appear for examination by investigators.

With the case now transferred to the CBI, further investigation into the NEET paper leak and associated irregularities are expected to unfold under the agency’s purview.

Previously, the EOU had arrested 13 persons, including a junior engineer, Sikandar Yadavendu and others linked to the case. These arrests followed allegations from aspirants and their parents, who admitted to receiving and using the leaked question paper to prepare for the NEET-UG exam.

The NEET-UG exam, involving around 24 lakh candidates, was conducted by the NTA on May 5, with results announced on June 4, amid subsequent allegations of paper leaks and irregularities across Bihar and other states.

The exam is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bihar #Jharkhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab PUNJABI TADKA

Bhagwant Mann & Raghav Chadha: What’s up with AAP

2
Punjab The Tribune interview

Bureaucracy did AAP in: Malvinder Singh Kang on poll loss

3
Punjab

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

4
Chandigarh

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

5
Punjab

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

6
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

7
Features

Discovery of Haryana: The state has not been able to encash the tourism potential of its historical buildings

8
Punjab

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

9
Punjab

Punjab CM’s new abode: Teams zero in on two houses in Jalandhar

10
Sports

Punia charged with anti-doping rule violation, suspended again by NADA

Don't Miss

View All
Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

Top News

CBI team probing UGC-NET case ‘attacked’ in Bihar's Nawada, 4 arrested

CBI team probing UGC-NET paper leak case 'attacked' in Bihar’s Nawada, 4 arrested

The probe agency had registered an FIR into UGC-NET paper le...

CBI takes over probe into irregularities in NEET-UG; FIR registered

CBI files FIR over alleged irregularities in NEET-UG; sends special teams to Bihar, Gujarat

The medical entrance exam was held across 4,750 centres on M...

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

48% candidates who were awarded grace marks in NEET-UG 2024 skip retest: NTA

The retest was conducted at seven centres following an order...

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

The high court on Friday paused release of the embattled CM ...

Two CoBRA personnel killed as Naxals blow up truck in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

Two CoBRA personnel killed as Naxals blow up truck in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district

The blast took place around 3 pm near Timmapuram village bet...


Cities

View All

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Police register FIR against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Amritsar: 2.5 crore saplings to be planted across Punjab this monsoon

Burning weeds causing damage to trees: Locals

SGPC files police plaint against girl for performing ‘asana’ in Golden Temple

Deen Dayal Upadhyay market in Amritsar cries for urgent repairs, proper maintenance

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Two students scheduled to take NEET-UG retest at Chandigarh centre skip exam

Chandigarh: Electricity Dept suffered Rs 185 crore loss last fiscal

Demolition notice to furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh

BJP seeks audit of power infrastructure

BJP objection a drama to befool people: Congress

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal moves Supreme Court against Delhi High Court's interim stay on bail order

Burger King murder: Woman who was with victim seen at Katra Railway Station in Jammu

Water crisis: Delhi L-G assures AAP delegation of his commitment to resolving issue

Haryana govt has closed all gates of barrage that releases water to Delhi: Atishi

Delhi airport bomb scare: 13-year-old boy apprehended, sent email 'just for fun'

‘For 1st time a DGP has countered a state CM’: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops’ transfer

'For first time, DGP has countered CM': Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar targets Bhagwant Mann over cops' transfer

Jalandhar: Year on, flood memories still haunt Lohian farmers

PSPCL detects 14 electricity theft cases

Jalandhar West bypoll: Setback for AAP as Bhagat community leader to join Congress

626th Parkash Purb: Ahead of byelection, CM Mann ‘woos’ Bhagat community with Kabir Dham

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

Ludhiana: 2 murder bid suspects nabbed after gunfight

1 killed, another injured as truck runs over 2 men sleeping on Hambran road footpath

3 held with 345 gm heroin, drug money

Rajya Sabha MP seeks urgent push for food processing industries in Punjab

Speed up recoveries, achieve targets on time: DC instructs revenue officials

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at the farmers’ protest site on Shambhu border

Group of miscreants try to create ruckus at farmers’ protest site at Shambhu border

Despite ban, youngsters continue to bathe in canal in Patiala