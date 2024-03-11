5 more cubs at Kuno

- Cheetah ‘Gamini’ on Sunday gave birth to five cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, taking the total number of the big cats in the country to 26, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said
- The number of cheetah cubs born in India now stands at 13
High five, Kuno! Female cheetah Gamini, brought from South Africa’s Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, has given birth to five cubs on Sunday. Bhupender Yadav, Union minister of environment, forests and climate change
Cheetah reintroduction project
- 8 Namibian cheetahs, comprising five females and three males, were released into enclosures at KNP on September 17 in 2022
- 12 cheetahs were brought to the park from South Africa in February 2023
- 10 big cats have died since March last year
- 26 cheetahs in Kuno presently comprise seven females, six males and 13 cubs.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi inaugurates, lays foundation stones for 114 National Highway projects worth Rs 1 lakh crore
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Minister of R...
Furnish electoral bonds’ details to Election Commission by tomorrow, Supreme Court tells SBI
A 5-judge Constitution Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud dismi...
Congress leader moves Supreme Court seeking to restrain Centre from appointing new ECs
Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen followin...
We need your votes; those claiming they will get 370 seats don’t need your votes, says Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab’s Mohali
Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal launch the party campaign ...
Fire breaks out at Punjab’s Majra power grid near New Chandigarh
The grid is operated and owned by Punjab State Transmission ...