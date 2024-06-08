5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in Chhattisgarh encounter

PTI

Narayanpur, june 7

Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Gobel village in the Orchha area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and some weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.

