 5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh

5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The gunfight takes place in a forest near Gobel village in Orchha area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation

5 Naxalites killed, 3 jawans injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh

After guns fell silent, bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and some weapons were recovered from the spot. PTI file



PTI

Narayanpur, June 7

Five Naxalites were killed and three jawans injured in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Gobel village in Orchha area, where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

Personnel belonging to the police's District Reserve Guard from Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Dantewada and Bastar districts and the 45th battalion of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were involved in the operation, he said.

After guns fell silent, bodies of five Naxalites in uniform and some weapons were recovered from the spot, he said.

Three jawans were also injured in the gun battle, he said, adding that further details are awaited.

With this incident, 122 Naxalites have been killed in separate encounters with security forces in the state so far this year. 

