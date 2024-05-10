5 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI

Bijapur, May 10

Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The gunfight took place in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

As per the field report, bodies of five Naxalites have so far been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that security personnel are reported to be safe.

Further details are awaited, he added.

Search operation is still under way in the area, the police said.

On April 16, security forces had gunned down 29 Naxalites in an encounter in Kanker district of the state, they said.

