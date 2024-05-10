5 Naxalites killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, May 10
Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.
The gunfight took place in a forest near Pidia village under Gangaloor police station limits when a team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.
As per the field report, bodies of five Naxalites have so far been recovered from the encounter site, he said, adding that security personnel are reported to be safe.
Further details are awaited, he added.
Search operation is still under way in the area, the police said.
On April 16, security forces had gunned down 29 Naxalites in an encounter in Kanker district of the state, they said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi court orders framing of charges against Brij Bhushan Singh in wrestlers’ sexual harassment case
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Priyanka Rajpoot al...
Arvind Kejriwal can campaign for Lok Sabha polls; gets 21-day interim bail in Delhi excise policy case
SC had, earlier, said it didn’t want Kejriwal to discharge h...
Supreme Court imposes 5 conditions on Arvind Kejriwal for his release on interim bail
Orders him to stay away from CM's Office, Delhi Secretariat
Victory of democracy, result of prayers and blessings of millions: Wife Sunita after interim relief to Kejriwal
In a major relief to Kejriwal, the Supreme Court granted him...
AAP asks its Delhi MLAs, workers to reach Tihar to 'welcome' Kejriwal after release on interim bail
Kejriwal's wife Sunita has left their house for Tihar to rec...