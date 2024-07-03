5 Naxals killed in encounter

Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh), July 2
Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district on Tuesday, the police said.
The gunfight took place in a forest under the Kohkameta police station area in Abujhmad while a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official said.
“Five Naxalites have been killed in the action so far. The search operation is still underway in the area and further details are awaited,” he said, adding that security personnel were reported to be safe.
