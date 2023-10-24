5 of family killed as car falls off bridge in Jharkhand

PTI

Deoghar, October 24

Five members of a family were killed in Jharkhand's Deoghar district after their car fell off a bridge on Tuesday morning, police said.

The accident occurred when their vehicle fell from the bridge into the Siktia barrage, Deoghar Superintendent of Police Ajit Peter Dungdung said.

"Five members of a family were killed when their car fell off the bridge into the barrage while the driver of the SUV has been injured," the SP told PTI.

The accident took place when the vehicle was on its way to Giridih from Asansol Sankul village in Sarath, Deoghar.

"It occurred when a family member, an engineer, started driving the vehicle to take selfies and lost control over the SUV," the police said.

