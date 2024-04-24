5 of family killed in car-dumper truck collision in Rajasthan

Jaipur, April 24
Five members of a family, including three children, died and as many were injured when their car collided with a dumper truck in Rajasthan's Nagaur on Wednesday, police said.
The victims -- Bhanwari Devi (60), Divyanshi (5), Kherajram (25), Vinita (3) and Dimple (3) -- were on their way to the Ranibai temple in Harsaur with five others in the car, DSP Rameshwar Lal said.
The car collided with the dumper truck at the Kisan intersection in Harsaur town under the Degana police station area, the DSP said.
The injured were rushed to a local hospital. Two of them were referred to a hospital in Ajmer where they died during treatment, he said.
A case has been registered against the driver of the dumper truck, who managed to flee, Lal said.
