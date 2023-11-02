5-State Election: Hit by malnutrition, Naxal hotbed Kondagaon seeks healing touch

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Kondagaon, November 1

“We need healing, not just politics,” says Tikesh Sahu, a resident of Left wing extremism-hit Kondagaon tribal seat in Bastar.

The latest round of National Family Health Survey reveals that 51 per cent of the district’s children (under five) are underweight against an average of 38 per cent in Chhattisgarh and 36 per cent nationally. Likewise, 68 per cent women of Kondagaon are anemic compared to 47 per cent in Chhattisgarh and 53 per cent in India.

Conscious of alarmingly low human development indicators of Kondagaon, BJP candidate Lata Usendi and Congress’ Moham Markam are promising holistic development of the segment

Located in the southern part of Chhattisgarh, the segment is witnessing a close contest between BJP national vice-president Lata Usendi and former state Congress chief Mohan Markam, a minister.

Tribal stalwart Usendi, who won here in 2003 and 2008, is queering the pitch for Markam, an MLA of two terms, 2013 and 2018. Markam is facing a tough challenge with locals also pointing to possibilities of internal sabotage to his prospects.

“Markam does not get along well with CM Bhupesh Baghel and was recently replaced as state unit chief. Internal friction of the Congress can harm him here,” says a local Congress strategist.

Meanwhile, conscious of the area’s alarmingly low human development indicators, both candidates are promising holistic development of Kondagaon, one of India’s 112 aspirational districts.

“The district also has a massive mental health burden due to a trail of trauma and tragedy left behind by long years of LWE,” says Rakesh Chopra, a local shopkeeper, adding that politicians must address socio-economic issues rather than just blame each other.

A whopping 83.7 per cent of the population of the district lives below the poverty line, revealing the challenges

for anyone who seeks to represent it. BJP’s Usendi is focusing her campaign on “aspirations” by citing PM Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas” promise and is gaining traction.

Markam, meanwhile, is hammering the Congress’ freebies, including another farm loan waiver. Locals meanwhile seek greater opportunities for income generation.