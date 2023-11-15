5-STATE ELECTIONS: BJP in top gear with series of Modi rallies in swing region

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, November 14

The ruling BJP on Tuesday hit top gear in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing rallies in the swing region of Malwa-Nimar and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launching a voter slip distribution drive in Bhopal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a road show in the Indore district of Malwa where the party currently holds four of the seven Assembly segments.

BJP’s general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya is contesting from Indore 1, where sitting Congress MLA Sanjay Shukla is putting up a fight against the saffron veteran who has never lost an election.

“This election is meant to accelerate the development of Madhya Pradesh with double engine speed. It is about providing new opportunities to youth and women. It is about keeping the Congress hand of loot and corruption away from Madhya Pradesh. You must remember Congress knows only how to usurp, not how to give. Congress aayi, tabahi layi (Congress’ coming will bring disaster),” the Prime Minister said at rallies in Bhopal’s Betul, and Malwa-Nimar’s Shajapur and Jhabua.

Modi predicted massive voter mobilisation around the BJP this season and said “people will create history by coming out of their homes to vote.”

PM’s jibe on Rahul’s ‘made in China’ remark

In a sharp attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his ‘made in China mobiles being used by people in India’ remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked, “in which world does the moorkhon ke sardar (leader of fools) lives?”

#BJP #Madhya Pradesh #Malwa #Narendra Modi