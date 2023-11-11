5-state elections: Congress chooses to overlook Jyotiraditya Scindia’s betrayal

Anup Dutta

Bhopal, November 10

In Madhya Pradesh, the Congress is contesting in the upcoming Assembly elections to regain power which they lost when Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against then Chief Minister and state Congress chief Kamal Nath causing the elected government to fall.

On the day of Holi in March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia revolted and walked out of the Congress with a clutch of his supporters (22 MLAs) bringing down the 15-month-old government formed after a long wait of 15 years.

This time, the Union Civil Aviation Minister is free from his own party and the Congress is not bothering him for his rebellious act that pulled down the Congress government.

In fact, the Congress is running a strategic campaign in his pocket borough in the Gwalior-Chambal region by not even mentioning his betrayal. Both AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have refused to target the Scindia family, particularly Jyotiraditya who revolted and pulled down an elected government.

Jyotiraditya Scindia ’s role in the BJP government formation seems to have reduced to a minor issue for the Congress. However, the case is all the more important today in the poll-bound state.

#Congress #Jyotiraditya Scindia #Madhya Pradesh