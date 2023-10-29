5-State Elections: In Bastar, Rahul Gandhi expands dole basket

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

Kanker (Bastar), October 28

The Congress on Saturday expanded its dole basket in election bound Chhattisgarh’s Bastar to consolidate the hold on the primarily tribal and agrarian belt where it currently holds all 12 Assembly seats.

In twin rallies across two segments of the Bastar region — Kondagaon (ST) and Kanker — former Congress president Rahul Gandhi announced “free education in all government institutions from KG to post-graduation” should the party get re-elected.

Rahul also announced 10 per cent raise in the MSP of forest products if the people were to trust the Bhupesh Baghel-led government again. Both the seats where Rahul campaigned are witnessing close fights, with the BJP investing more than usual energies in the Bastar belt.

Former Chief Minister Raman Singh only yesterday told The Tribune in an interview that the BJP was gaining in Bastar. Accordingly, the Congress is leaving nothing to chance.

Rahul in the rally said the Congress had a track record of delivering what it promises.

“Last time we promised Rs 2,500 paddy purchase rate per quintal and gave it. This may well go up to Rs 3,000,” he said to loud cheers, adding that he party will protect Jal, Jangal, Zameen, which are the core assets of tribal life.

You are the original owners of this land, he said, drawing loud applause from the gathering where people had come from all over Bastar.

“Looks like the whole of Bastar has descended on this ground,” said a local Mahendra Yadav as roads outside Gandhi’s rally venues witnessed massive jams and a virtual sea of people. Gandhi also pitched for a caste census saying OBC officers controlled just 5 per cent of the national budget even when they are 50 per cent of the population.

