5 State elections: KCR, Owaisi & BJP in cahoots, says Priyanka

PTI

Hyderabad, November 19

AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that the ruling BRS in Telangana, Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM and the BJP were working together in collusion.

Vadra, who addressed election rallies at Khanapur and Asifabad, said there was a tacit understanding between BJP and BRS and the latter had even supported the NDA government at the Centre in Parliament.

“The BJP and KCR ji are in cahoots. You have to understand this well,” she told the gathering. Owaisi fights polls in different states by fielding candidates in a number of seats, but why is he fighting from only nine seats (out of the total 119) in Telangana, she asked.

“In Telangana, Owaisi ji supports BRS. At the Centre, in Delhi, BRS supports the BJP. There is good collusion between the three. You vote for BJP, it means you are voting for BRS. You vote for MIM, it means you are voting for BRS,” she said.

The BJP, BRS and AIMIM are doing 'natu, natu' together, Vadra said, referring to the Oscar-winning song from SS Rajamouli's film titled 'RRR'.

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she alleged that he does not talk about the corruption by the BRS government in the Kaleswaram irrigation project, the “liquor scam” but sends Central investigation agencies like the ED, CBI to “houses of Congress leaders” for investigation.

