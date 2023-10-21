50 nations likely to participate in naval exercise

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 20

The Navy will host the ‘Milan’ series of exercises in February and is likely to witness the largest-ever participation with invites having being extended to 50 countries, the Ministry of Defence said.

The exercise will be conducted at Visakhapatnam between February 19 and 27. Warships, maritime patrol aircraft and submarines of friendly foreign countries will participate in the sea phase along with Indian Navy units.

The drill will involve large-force manoeuvres, advanced air defence operations, anti-submarine warfare and anti-surface warfare operations.