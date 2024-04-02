 54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha : The Tribune India

  • India
  • 54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

Former prime minister Singh ends his 33-year-long parliamentary innings in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday

54 MPs including ex-PM Manmohan Singh, 9 Union ministers, retire from Rajya Sabha

Manmohan Singh. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, April 2

As many as 54 members of the Rajya Sabha, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and nine union ministers, are set to retire on Tuesday and Wednesday with some not returning to the Upper House.

Former prime minister Singh ends his 33-year-long parliamentary innings in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday (April 3), just as former party chief Sonia Gandhi will enter the Upper House of Parliament for the first time.

Singh, who is known for ushering in several bold reforms in the economy, became a member of the House for the first time in October 1991. He was the finance minister in the Narasimha Rao government from 1991 to 1996 and the prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Sonia Gandhi will enter the Upper House for the first time from Rajasthan, filling the seat that will fall vacant after 91-year-old Singh completes his tenure on April 3.

Seven Union ministers -- Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Purshottam Rupala, Information Technology Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Minister Narayan Rane and MoS Information and Broadcasting L Murugan -- end their tenure in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will end their tenure on Wednesday.

All these Union ministers, except Vaishnaw, are contesting the Lok Sabha election and have not been given another term in the Upper House.

Vaishnaw and Murugan have been given another Rajya Sabha term.

As many as 49 members are retiring on Tuesday (April 2), while five are retiring on Wednesday (April 3).

Of those retiring from the Upper House include Samajwadi Party's Jaya Bachchan who has been renominated to the Council of States by her party for another term. So is Manoj Kumar Jha, who has been renominated by his party RJD for another term in the Rajya Sabha from Bihar, and Naseer Hussain (Congress), who has been renominated from Karnataka.

Abhishek Singhvi of the Congress party, whose tenure in Rajya Sabha ends on Tuesday will not be in the upper house as he lost his election from Himachal Pradesh.

Among others who will be retiring include BJP's national media in-charge Anil Baluni, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Garhwal seat in Uttarakhand. Besides, BJP's Prakash Javadekar, a former union minister, and Sushil Kumar Modi, former deputy chief minister of Bihar, also retire from the Rajya Sabha and have not been renominated by the party.

BJP's Anil Jain also retires on Tuesday as he has not been given another term by the party and so has Saroj Pandey from Chhattisgarh, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election in the state. 

#Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh #Rajya Sabha


