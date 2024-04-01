55 left in fray for five LS seats of Uttarakhand

PTI

Dehradun, March 31

One independent candidate from Almora has withdrawn from the contest leaving only 55 candidates in the fray for the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Uttarakhand.

Arjun Kumar Dev, an Independent candidate from Almora, withdrew on the last date for withdrawal of nominations on Saturday, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said.

Dev was the lone candidate to withdraw, he said. There are now a total of 55 candidates in the fray for the five Lok Sabha constituencies in the state which go to the polls in the first phase on April 19.

There are 11 candidates in the fray for Tehri seat, 13 for Pauri Garhwal, seven for Almora, 10 for Nainital and 14 for Haridwar, Jogdande said.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer said publishing and broadcasting of exit poll results would be completely prohibited during the entire election process as per the EC’s instructions. Jogdande said there would be a ban on the publication and telecast of exit polls from 7 am on April 19 to 6.30 pm on June 1.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha #Uttarakhand