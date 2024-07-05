56 aspirants move SC against holding NEET-UG retest

New Delhi, July 4
Ahead of the July 8 hearing on pleas seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 over alleged paper leak, 56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants have moved the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from holding a retest.
A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Monday petitions seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 examination held on May 5.
The petitioners from Gujarat contended that re-conducting NEET-UG would not only be unreasonable and harsh for the honest and hardworking students, but would also lead to infringement of the Right to Education and, therefore, violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.
They sought a direction to the Centre and the NTA to identify and punish the examinees who indulged in unfair means, identify the centres and take appropriate action where any “compromise to the established guidelines has been done”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
UK election 2024 results: Rishi Sunak braces for huge loss; Opposition set for landslide victory
Labour Party leader Starmer thanks British voters, says peop...
Rahul Gandhi meets families of Hathras stampede victims
The Congress leader later visited Hathras where he met the i...
6 arrested for Hathras stampede, Rs 1L bounty on ‘satsang’ organiser
UP cops say Bhole Baba to be grilled if required, criminal p...
Amritpal Singh to be taken to Delhi for oath-taking as MP; 8-member Punjab Police team to escort jailed 'Waris Punjab De' activist
Singh's lawyer Rajdev Singh Khalsa said he would be taken to...
Cops search ashram, godman Bhole Baba still ‘missing’
All victims identified, bodies handed over to kin: DM