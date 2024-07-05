56 aspirants move SC against holding NEET-UG retest

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

Ahead of the July 8 hearing on pleas seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 over alleged paper leak, 56 Gujarat-based successful medical aspirants have moved the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Centre and the National Testing Agency (NTA) from holding a retest.

A three-judge Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud is scheduled to hear on Monday petitions seeking scrapping of NEET-UG 2024 examination held on May 5.

The petitioners from Gujarat contended that re-conducting NEET-UG would not only be unreasonable and harsh for the honest and hardworking students, but would also lead to infringement of the Right to Education and, therefore, violative of Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.

They sought a direction to the Centre and the NTA to identify and punish the examinees who indulged in unfair means, identify the centres and take appropriate action where any “compromise to the established guidelines has been done”.

