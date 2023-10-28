5G now covers over 97% cities: PM Modi

New Delhi, October 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the fields of 6G, artificial intelligence, cyber security, semiconductors, drone, space, deep sea and green tech are the future.
Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the three-day India Mobile Congress here, the Prime Minister said 5G base stations now covered more than 97 per cent of the cities and 80 per cent of the population. He stressed the speed of median mobile broadband speeds had increased three times within one year.
Pointing out the scam that took place during the auction of 2G spectrum, Modi said the 4G rollout which happened during the present government’s tenure was free from blemishes. He highlighted the role of telecom technology in this regard and mentioned Bharat Net which has connected about 2 lakh Gram Panchayats with broadband.
